Atria Investments Inc Has $85.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atria Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $398.21 and a 1-year high of $551.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

