Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,461 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVW opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.67 and a 52 week high of $101.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.