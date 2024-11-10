Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,461 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IVW opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.67 and a 52 week high of $101.36.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.