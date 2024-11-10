Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires 8,465 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 138,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 525,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BIV opened at $75.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
