Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires 8,465 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 138,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 525,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $75.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.