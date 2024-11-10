Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 38,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,792 shares of company stock worth $27,691,708. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $304.73 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $225.38 and a one year high of $306.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.82. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

