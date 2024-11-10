Avid Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 70,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 42,334 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,351,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $115.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

