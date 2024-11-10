Avid Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,132 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.6% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $101.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.67 and a 1-year high of $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.