Avinger Releases Press Statement on Q3 2024 Financial Results

Avinger, Inc., a Delaware-based medical technology company, disclosed its financial outcomes for the quarter concluding on September 31, 2024, in a recent press release published on November 7, 2024. The detailed financial information can be found in Exhibit 99.1 of the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In adherence to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, the posted data is intended to provide insights into Avinger’s fiscal performances and should not be considered as a filed document under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company stressed that the press release encompasses non-GAAP financial metrics, which management views as aiding both internal assessment and external investors’ comparisons of results from one period to another in a more meaningful and consistent manner. The reconciliations for these non-GAAP metrics against the most closely aligned GAAP figures can be located in the press release document.

Moreover, the company informed about the following exhibits attached to the filing:– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release of Avinger, Inc. distributed on November 7, 2024– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File, incorporated within the Inline XBRL document

As per the guidelines stated under Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K, these exhibits accompany the submission to regulate public announcements and provide supplementary data on the financial outcomes of Avinger, Inc.

Avinger, Inc. has verified the completeness of the report through its Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey M. Soinski, who formally endorsed the document on behalf of the company as of November 7, 2024. The press release and associated financial disclosures serve as valuable resources for investors and analysts keen on tracking Avinger’s progress and financial standing.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

