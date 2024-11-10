Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,411,000 after buying an additional 1,292,434 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,223 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,479,000 after purchasing an additional 550,970 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $39.96. 1,765,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Read Our Latest Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.