Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

AX opened at $80.62 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,763,472.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 125,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $10,236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,763,472.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

