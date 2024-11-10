Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 165,168 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $31,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 401.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

