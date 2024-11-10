Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 92.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,409.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $11,238,510. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $943.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $893.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $850.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $562.01 and a 1 year high of $962.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $880.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $905.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

