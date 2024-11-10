B. Riley Boosts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $18.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCFT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 121,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $363.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.0% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.