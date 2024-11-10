Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $46,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,925,000. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $275.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $198.76 and a 52 week high of $275.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

