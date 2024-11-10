Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 5,175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. LTG Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 69,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.