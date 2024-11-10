Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 8,550 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,083,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 302,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. 462,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,215. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

