Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 228.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $7.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. 5,335,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

