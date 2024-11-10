Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 329,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $17,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,740.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 219,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 207,137 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 143,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 115,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,889,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EWW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. 2,778,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,580. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

