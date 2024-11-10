Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 3,553 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 25,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after buying an additional 550,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,349,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.22 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

