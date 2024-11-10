Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Stock Price Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) fell 14.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$42.37 and last traded at C$42.72. 3,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.00.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.21.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$616.28 million during the quarter.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

