Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Corteva by 30.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 279.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

