Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE BRBR opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 76,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,843,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

