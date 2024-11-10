Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

OPKO Health Stock Up 4.8 %

OPK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 5,945,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.65.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 280,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $420,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,512,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,268,607.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 39,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,317,377.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,746,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,869,833.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 280,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $420,274.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,512,405 shares in the company, valued at $317,268,607.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,611 shares of company stock worth $5,071,647. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in OPKO Health by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486,490 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 142.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 876,272 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 135.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 222,869 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

