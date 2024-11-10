Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.0 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.
Baxter International Price Performance
NYSE BAX opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
