Beldex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.06 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Beldex has a total market cap of $530.64 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.61 or 0.03995201 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00040829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,929,115,641 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,415,641 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

