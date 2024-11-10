Belrium (BEL) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

