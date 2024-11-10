Benchmark Cuts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $18.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.27 million, a P/E ratio of -207.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.05 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,984,000 after buying an additional 165,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,136 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

