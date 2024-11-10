Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Insider Activity

BSY opened at $48.58 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,321.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,213,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,754,805.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 57.1% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.