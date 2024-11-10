BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,388.46 (BDC)

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a total market capitalization of $107.88 million and $102,388.46 worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79,527.14 or 0.99331712 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79,245.78 or 0.98980292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT launched on May 28th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat.

According to CryptoCompare, “BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Runes platform. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT is 0.10621033 USD and is up 11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $106,481.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

