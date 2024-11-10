Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $949.89 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.71 billion and $949.89 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 31% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $440.06 or 0.00555034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79,286.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00075875 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,786,516 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

