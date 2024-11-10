Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Down 0.4 %
Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.08 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 45.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.
