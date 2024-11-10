Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Down 0.4 %

Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.08 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 45.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Owl Capital Co. III news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $172,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

