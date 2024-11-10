Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 153.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,943.27 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,998.52 and a 12-month high of $5,060.50. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,240.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,931.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,749.83.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

