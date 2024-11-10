Brickley Wealth Management Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3,367.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.96. 467,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,295. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

