Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

