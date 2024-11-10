Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 19,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.89.

LNG opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average of $174.57. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $206.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

