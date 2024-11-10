Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,642,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,710,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJS stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.