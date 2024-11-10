Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $820,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 205.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.14.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

