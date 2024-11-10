Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 114.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.2% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,808,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $414,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.24.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.