Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $120.70 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $120.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

