Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $596.78

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $615.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in argenx by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $596.00 on Friday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $611.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $547.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.44. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -677.27 and a beta of 0.61.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. Analysts expect that argenx will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

