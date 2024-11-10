BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UNGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.850-0.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HOM.UN stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$17.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.03. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.63 and a 12-month high of C$19.63.

Separately, National Bankshares cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

