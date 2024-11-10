Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.5 %

BLDR opened at $178.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day moving average of $168.38. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

