Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and traded as low as $24.38. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 40,733 shares traded.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.4% in the third quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,780,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

