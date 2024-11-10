Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and traded as low as $24.38. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 40,733 shares traded.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.