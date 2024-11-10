Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18.48 ($0.24). Capita shares last traded at GBX 17.42 ($0.23), with a volume of 15,830,686 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capita from GBX 1,800 ($23.43) to GBX 2,200 ($28.64) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of £294.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -871.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

