Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after buying an additional 583,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after buying an additional 782,588 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,369,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

