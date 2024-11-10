Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $218,778.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at $97,929,359.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,673. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $203.97 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.56 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.