Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $5.68. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 117 shares trading hands.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
