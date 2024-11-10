Carr Financial Group Corp Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 113,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

XYL opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

