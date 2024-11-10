Carr Financial Group Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.53 and a 52 week high of $132.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

