Carr Financial Group Corp Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

