Carr Financial Group Corp Has $380,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $502.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.38 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

